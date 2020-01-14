Milliken announces intent to acquire Borchers from The Jordan Company

Milliken has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Borchers Group, a global speciality chemicals company known for its innovative high-performance coating additives and speciality catalyst solutions from The Jordan Company.

Borchers carries a respected portfolio of additives for the coatings, inks, and adhesives markets with a comprehensive range of cobalt-free driers, dispersants, rheology modifiers, wetting agents, polymerisation catalysts, and adhesion promoters.

Halsey Cook, President and CEO of Milliken & Company, said: “I’m thrilled to accelerate our commitment to innovation and sustainability with the acquisition of a company so aligned with our values.”

“Borchers brings particular technical expertise that will boost Milliken’s strengths and propel our growth.”

Devlin Riley, President and CEO of Borchers, said: “We are ecstatic about partnering with Milliken to further invest in our business, build out our global platform and continue providing innovative and satisfying solutions to our customers.”

“Combining our capabilities and approach with the depth of Milliken’s technology and innovation will allow us to provide exemplary solutions to the markets we serve. I want to thank the TJC team for their guidance and strong partnership.”