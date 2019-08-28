Milliken increases investment in Asia with new Singapore manufacturing facility

Milliken, a worldwide leader of plastic additives and colourants, has announced plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art chemical manufacturing plant and knowledge centre in Asia.

Expected to begin operations in Q1 of 2021, the facility expands Milliken’s chemical manufacturing footprint to support increasing demand across Asia, including rapidly growing markets in India and China.

The company currently operates an applications lab and technical service and sales office in Singapore, and recently celebrated its 20-year presence in the region.

Allen Jacoby, Senior Vice President of the Plastic Additives business within Milliken’s Chemical Division, said: “Milliken’s commitment to our growing markets in Asia is unwavering.”

“With this investment, we hope to expand the positive impact innovative chemical manufacturing can contribute to the region and to the world.”

The new plant will have the capability to manufacture several integral Milliken plastic additives that bring sustainability and production benefits to the global plastics industry.

Primarily, the location will produce the company’s Hyperform family of nucleating agents for PP and PE, as well as speciality colourants for a broad range of product applications, including home and laundry care, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, and PU foams.

Zhaolin Zhou, Asia Pacific Vice President of Milliken’s Chemical Division, said: “This new manufacturing facility strategically positions us to better serve our customers throughout Asia.”

“Localised production capabilities and increased technical expertise will allow us to rapidly customise our solutions to meet the evolving and diverse needs of the Asia market.”