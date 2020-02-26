New £13 million line enforces “backbone of local economy” in the UK

A year after Japan-based Suntory Beverage & Food announced its £13m investment in Lucozade Ribena Suntory’s Coleford factory, the company’s COO, Carol Robert, pushed the button to launch its new energy and water-efficient production line.

Filling 55,000 bottles an hour, the high-speed bottling line enables Lucozade Ribena Suntory to keep up with the demand for its drinks, including British favourites Lucozade and Ribena and popular lower-calorie options.

Producing a bottle on the new line requires 40% less energy and water than the previous line, which is in line with Suntory’s global sustainability strategy.

The investment itself saw approximately £10m spent on new production and processing equipment with a further £3m invested directly in local contractors who built and installed the supporting infrastructure for the new line.

The company believes this is in part due to world-class innovation such as new dry aseptic technology, which uses heat and pressurised air instead of water to clean bottles before they are filled. These efficiency improvements represent a 4.4% reduction of energy and water consumption for the Coleford site as a whole.

During the launch a strong emphasis was put on the UK investment being recognition of the UK factory’s status. The Royal Forest Factory is at the heart of Lucozade Ribena Suntory’s UK operations and is already one of the most efficient factories under the Suntory brand.

Cllr Nick Penny, Mayor of Coleford, who said: “We are delighted to see the ongoing commitment from Lucozade Ribena Suntory in investing in its plant in Coleford. The Coleford factory is our largest employer and the backbone of our local economy. To see the realisation of an investment of this level that also brings significant environmental benefits is great news for Coleford.”

Rt Hon Liz Truss MP, Secretary of State for International Trade, added: “LRS’s further investment into their site in Gloucestershire is a great sign of confidence and a brilliant example of the success international businesses can find in the UK.

“My department is committed to supporting Foreign Direct Investment across the UK that will help to create new jobs and boost local economies and deliver on levelling up our great country.”

This investment also sets Lucozade Ribena Suntory up for future success as the additional capacity for bottle production allows the factory to evolve alongside consumer tastes.

In addition, this new line will provide flexibility for future innovation, particularly around new low-calorie options, which can now be delivered to UK consumers in a more sustainable way.

Carol Robert, Chief Operating Officer at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “The launch of this production line is significant for us and forms part of our ‘Growing for Good’ vision. It’s fantastic to have been able to invest £13m in this line and to deliver a 40% reduction in the energy and water required to make each bottle. In doing so, we are making an important commitment to both the environment and our consumers.

“This investment is a vote of confidence by Suntory Beverage & Food in our UK and Gloucestershire operations, ensuring our factory in Coleford continues to be a best-in-class facility for years to come.”