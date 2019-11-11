MOL Group completes acquisition of Aurora Group

MOL Group has announced that it has acquired 100 per cent shareholding in Germany plastic compounder Aurora, therefore strengthening its position in the recycled, sustainable segment and the automotive supplier industry.

The acquisition is an important milestone in MOL Group’s transformational journey to become the leading chemical player in CEE, after the partnering with German APK in plastic recycling.

With Aurora added to its portfolio, MOL Group is able to increase its footprint in the automotive sector, while addressing the increasing needs of its customers towards more sustainable products.

Ferenc Horvath, Executive Vice President of MOL Group Downstream, said: “The recyclate-based products of Aurora greatly complement our current product line, underlining our increasing efforts towards sustainable development.”

“As we strive to strengthen MOL Group’s presence as an automotive supplier, we recognised compounding as a key activity which we wat to integrate in our business portfolio.”