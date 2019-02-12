Moldex3D analysis helps accurately simulate RTM processes

Moldex3D RTM Warp analysis is able to support the modelling of orthotropic materials to predict the effect of draping of fibre platforms in different directions of the warpage.

With the Moldex3D technology, users can better evaluate the manufacturability before

production, reducing the number of costly mould trials required to achieve optimal processing conditions.

Model3D RTM Wizard helps support the workflow for assigning the layer orientations and modelling.

In addition, the Material Wizard can support the settings for the orthotropic mechanical properties, which will be used for analysing warpage results.