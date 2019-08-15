Moldex3D partners with Wittmann Battenfeld on LSR injection moulding and smart manufacturing

Moldex3D, the leading provider of engineering simulation solutions for the plastics industry, has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wittman Battenfeld, to collaborate on new innovations in liquid silicone rubber injection moulding, and accelerating the path to smart design and manufacturing.

The MoU is aimed at bringing together both parties’ extensive knowledge and technical expertise to advance the role of simulation in LSR injection moulding.

As part of the partnership, Moldex3D has acquired state-of-the-art LSR injection moulding equipment, including SmartPower 90/350 UNILOG B8 from Wittmann Battenfeld and LSR Dosing System from ELMET.

By applying Moldex3D simulations, engineers will obtain new insights into the LSR cold runner, mould design, and process dynamics to improve part quality and reduce cycle time.

Through this innovative partnership, Moldex3D and Wittmann Battenfeld will enable manufacturers to more seamlessly integrate virtual and real worlds, transforming production performance and productivity.

Wolfgang Roth, Manager Applications Engineering at Wittmann Battenfeld, said: “We are very excited to expand our cooperation with Moldex3D in special moulding processes, especially LSR moulding.”

“Furthermore, the integration of mould filling simulation and machine characterisation is fully aligned with our vision of digitalising the physical manufacturing world, enabling manufacturing companies to work smarter and better based on digital simulations.”

Rong-Yeu Chang, CEO of Moldex3D, said: “The MoU with Wittmann Battenfeld represents an important milestone towards smart design and manufacturing.”

“By leveraging on each other’s strengths and capabilities, together, Moldex3D and Wittmann Battenfeld will create a total solution for our mutual customers to ensure the success of injection moulding.”