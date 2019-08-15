Molson Coors removes plastic packaging from its Carling and Coors Light brands

As part of new global packaging goals, Molson Coors in the UK and Ireland is removing the plastic packaging from its Carling and Coors Light brands.

The global brewer announced a set of new global packaging goals to reduce plastics in its packaging, aiming for 100 per cent of its packaging to be reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025.

The brewer will remove the plastic film wrap from large multipacks by the end of March 2020, replacing the plastic wrap with 100 per cent recyclable fully enclosed carton board.

Furthermore, the company will remove plastic rings from Carling and Coors Light cans, switching to 100 per cent recyclable cardboard sleeves, by the end of March 202.

Molson Coors is investing around £7.5million over the next two years to implement the changes.

The new packaging goals have been announced as part of the release of Molson Coors’ annual sustainability report, Our Beer Print Report 2019, which also details its latest performance against its 2025 Our Beer Print sustainability goals and its recently approved science-based emission reduction targets, which align with the Paris Climate Agreement and have been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative.

“As a global brewer with a strong family heritage, we have always taken seriously our responsibility to brew a more sustainable future,” said Mark Hunter, Molson Coors CEO.

“Plastic waste poses a clear environmental challenge, and as a consumer-packaged goods company, we play an important role in helping to solve the global waste crisis.”

Kristin Wolfe, Molson Coors UK & Ireland Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, added: “We recognise the challenge of single-use plastics and we’re committed to reducing its use throughout our supply chain. The pledge we’ve made today, both globally and with the local actions we’re taking in the UK & Ireland, will significantly reduce single-use plastics in our packaging, reinforcing our long-term commitment to brewing greener and working towards our 2025 sustainability goals.”