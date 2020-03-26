Mondelēz International joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy and UK Plastics Pact

Mondelēz International has announced it has joined both the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy and the UK Plastics Pact, in an aim to accelerate the company’s transition to a circular economy for plastic.

The announcements mark an important step forward in Mondelėz International’s ambition to create a positive impact for people and the planet and achieve zero-net waste packaging.

As part of a long-term commitment to reduce environmental impact, the company set 2025 packaging innovation targets to ensure 100 per cent of packaging is designed to recycled, contains on-pack recycling information and contributes to the company’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions.

Christine Montenegro McGrath, Vice President of Sustainability and Global Impact at Mondelēz International, said: “We believe that sector-wide initiatives, in collaboration with government, are key to reducing the impact of packaging on our planet.”

“Through our partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and in joining the UK Plastics Pact, we are accelerating our work towards creating zero net waste packaging and improving recycling globally, and we are fully committed to their vision.”

Sander Defruyt, Lead of the New Plastics Economy Initiative at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: “The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments, and other behind a clear vision of a circular economy for plastic.”

“We are pleased Mondelēz International is joining us as a New Plastics Economy participants and Global Commitment signatory, by setting concrete 2025 targets.”

“Our vision is for a world where plastic never becomes waste or pollution. It will be a challenging journey, but by coming together we can eliminate the plastics we don’t need and innovate, so the plastics we do not need can be safely and easily circulated, keeping them in the economy and out of the environment.”