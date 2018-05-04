Mondi’s BarrierPack Recyclable awarded for technical innovation

Mondi’s fully recyclable plastic laminate for pre-made pouches and FFS roll stock, BarrierPack Recyclable has been awarded for its technological innovation and has added a gas barrier that extends the material’s potential applications.

The material is fully recyclable and offers mechanical properties, suitable for a range of packaging style formats and can be formed directly on form/fill/seal (FFS) machines as well as used for pre-made packaging.

The product captured the attention of judges at the 2018 Plastics Recycling Europe Awards and was named ‘Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling.’

× Expand (Photo: Mondi, PR089) Uwe Obermann, Director R&D and Innovation Consumer Goods Packaging, and Carl Stonley, Technical Account Manager at Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging.

Initially the moisture barrier provided by BarrierPack Recyclable was suited to applications such as dry food, personal care and pet-care applications, now with the recent addition of an additional gas barrier layer between the PE layers, the material is suitable for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) for food products.

“We believe that BarrierPack Recyclable is a major breakthrough for flexible packaging. It complements the sustainability benefits already offered by flexibles reduction of food waste, CO 2 emissions and energy use by adding recyclability, something laminates made of different materials cannot offer,” said Carl Stonley, Technical Account Manager at Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging.

“Constructed using two layers of polyethylene film BarrierPack Recyclable is a highly functional, flexible, packaging material that’s easy to open and reclose for consumer convenience.”

Mondi says it developed BarrierPack Recyclable to help address the plastic waste issue, supporting the move toward a more circular economy.