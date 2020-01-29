Mondi’s BarrierPack Recyclable helps consumer goods brands advance their circular economy goals

Mondi has had its award-winning BarrierPack Recyclable all-polythene film certified for recycling.

Institut cyclos-HTP independently tested the material and issued a certificate, rating it as 95 per cent recyclable in those areas where a suitable recycling infrastructure is in place.

Blank-Foil-Retort-Packaging-Pouch copy

Graeme Smith, Head of Product Sustainability, Flexible Packaging, and Engineered Materials at Mondi, said: “We believe there is no single route towards sustainability. With our customer-centric approach EcoSolutions, we collaborate closely with our partners to create bespoke solutions ensuring that our customers can deliver on their sustainability commitments.”

“We ask our customers about the needs of their business, the product, and the planet, and BarrierPack Recyclable is one of those solutions that came out of asking the right questions.”