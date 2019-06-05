Mondi accelerates efforts to create flexible packaging from post-consumer recycled plastic

Mondi Group, a global leader in packaging and paper, is leading Project Proof, a Pioneer Project facilitated by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The project has created a proof-of-concept prototype flexible plastic pouch incorporating a minimum of 20 per cent post-consumer plastic waste originating from mixed household waste.

The pouch is suitable for packaging household products such as detergent.

Project Proof is part of Mondi’s commitment to the Ellen MacArthur New Plastics Economy Initiative.

It is focused on designing products in line with circular economy principles and has shown that it is possible to use unclean and raw post-consumer recycled content to create new flexible packaging.

Mondi will now develop the prototype further to ensure it can be rolled out as a commercially viable product for its multinational FMCG customers.

This will support Mondi’s work as a signatory of the New Plastics Economy Commitment to ensure a minimum of 25 per cent of post-consumer waste is incorporated across all its flexible plastic packaging where food contact regulations allow by 2025.

Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of Mondi Consumer Packaging, said: “We believe that working in partnership is key to finding a solution for plastic waste by driving innovation and broad systemic change throughout the plastics value chain with a focus on replacing, reducing, and recycling.”