Mondi, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and UN collaborate to eliminate plastic waste and pollution

Mondi has become one of the first signatories of The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment which will work towards eliminating plastic pollution and creating 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025.

The company has pledged to increase investment in research and development, and drive deeper collaboration throughout its supply chain to move away from non-renewable and non-recyclable plastic.

Through the Global Commitment, Mondi has said it will boost the use of recycled content in its products to ensure a minimum of 25 per cent of post-consumer waste is incorporated across all its plastic packaging by 2025.

Peter Oswald, CEO, Mondi said: “We are all well aware of the challenge facing our oceans and landfills as a result of poor waste management. But plastic should never become a waste product, it should retain its economic value. As business leaders we need to seize this opportunity to make a positive difference, not only for the world we live in today but for future generations too.”

“We know that cleaning up plastics from our beaches and oceans is vital, but this does not stop the tide of plastic entering the oceans each year,” said Dame Ellen MacArthur, Founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment draws a line in the sand, with businesses, governments and others around the world uniting behind a clear vision for what we need to create a circular economy for plastic. This is just one step on what will be a challenging journey, but one which can lead to huge benefits for society, the economy and the environment.”