Mondi Group to close factories in Deeside and Nelson

Mondi has announced plans to close two of its factories, which could lead to up to 208 job losses.

Mondi’s factories in Deeside, which employs 167 people, and Nelson, which employs 41, are expected to close by the second half of 2020.

Peter Oswald, Mondi’s CEO, will also step down by 31st March.

A statement said: “Mondi sees no alternative than to start a consultation process of the potential closure.”

“Employees will be given support during the consultation and implementation of the ultimately agreed proposal, and Mondi will follow all legal procedures in accordance with UK labour law.”

“Mondi remains fully committed to flexible plastics packaging and will continue to serve its customers from its wide network of production facilities across Europe.”