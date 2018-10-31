Mondi pledges $50,000 prize to encourage young people to tackle reuse and recycling challenge

Mondi has partnered with One Young World, the global forum for young leaders, on the Lead2030 initiative, a competition to find youth-led practical solutions to drive progress on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mondi has committed $50,000 (approximately £39,000) to fund a project that aims to make a tangible contribution to SDG12 ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’.

With Mondi’s help, the winning candidate will have the opportunity to turn their concept into a viable solution for tackling waste in manufacturing, which will have a positive impact on achieving SDG12.

Through the Lead2030 Challenge, Mondi hopes to raise awareness on ‘responsible consumption and production’ and drive even greater innovation across both its own business and the industry more broadly.

Online applications are open for 18-30 year olds from across the world to apply for a chance of receiving both funds and business mentoring from senior figures in Mondi.

Peter Oswald, CEO, Mondi, said:“We believe that collaboration is key in achieving the SDGs, so we’re proud to be partnering with One Young World on the Lead2030 initiative. We’re looking forward to seeing the ideas of the talented young applicants and wish them the best of luck in their applications.”

All winners and representatives will attend the One Young World summit in 2019 taking place in London.