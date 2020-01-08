Mondi supports Unilever with recyclable mono-material solution for dry soup powder range

Mondi has collaborated with Unilever to deliver an innovative new PP mono-material solution in Turkey for its Knorr dry soup powder range.

Unilever approached Mondi Kalenobel in January 2018 with the challenge of replacing a multi-material laminate with a recyclable mono-material film alternative.

The new packaging preserves the shelf-life of the food product and does not impact the runability on the production machines.

The packaging material, designed by Jindal, is also certified as recyclable by the Institut cyclos HTP.

Atahan Özgünay, R&D Package Development Manager for Unilever’s Knorr and Lipton brands in North Africa, Middle East, Turkey, and Russia, said: “The most important step in eliminating plastic waste is preventing it getting into the environment in the first place.”

“That’s why we are committed to collecting and processing more plastic packaging than we sell by 2025. Solutions from innovative partners throughout the value chain, such as Mondi, will help us on this journey.”

Cüneyt Karci, Account Manager at Mondi Kalenobel, said: “We drive a customer-centric approach at Mondi, where we work with our customers to understand their sustainability goals and deliver packaging that is sustainable by design.”

“The challenge for us was getting the necessary oxygen and water vapour barriers and all other physical and chemical tolerances with the new mono-material at the same level as the current non-recyclable packaging. We also needed to offer a solution that could use the same production machine at Unilever’s production sites.”