More investment needed in US chemical recycling technology to achieve circular economy, finds Wood Mackenzie

A recent push for more investment in chemical recycling in the US would allow recycled material to return to the value chain at the same level form which it started.

However, according to Wood Mackenzie Chemicals, there needs to be multi-pronged investment efforts to improve comprehensive collection, sorting, and recycle process technology in order to achieve a circular economy.

Shruthi Vangipuram, Wood Mackenzie Chemicals research analyst, said: “The circular economy is now a buzzword driving public policy agendas and corporate strategy groups.”

“With increased consumer awareness and the reality of more stringent political regulation around the corner, manufacturers, brands, and retailers are all pushing for innovation in recycled plastics.”

“A number of large corporates have already made public commitments to diversify away from single-use plastics in the coming years. Additionally, Styrofoam bans have been gaining increasing media attention over the past couple of years as states, cities, and municipalities are making it a key component of their sustainability and environmental policy.”

According to Wood Mackenzie Chemicals, the polystyrene industry is relatively small, at approximately 15 million tonnes of consumption, compared to other polymers such as polypropylene, at 75 million tonnes, and polyethylene, at 100 million tonnes.

Unlike polystyrene, polyethylene and polypropylene markets show robust growth rates of three to four per cent per annum.

Vangipuram said: “While opting to ban a material does propel manufacturers and consumers to actively think of alternatives, simply banning polystyrene will have minimal impact.”

“This is due to its small market share and also because the substitute product may, in fact, be worse for the environment.”

“Take for example a paper cup. While paper is recyclable, the paper cup is coated on the inside with low-density polyethylene. As such, combining paper with plastic does improve its functional properties, however it does make it incredibly difficult to recycle.”

“With this in mind, bans and polymer substitutions aren’t the ideal solution to achieve circular economy targets on the zero-waste goal.”

“Historically, the issue with recycled products has been the fact that they, more often than not, come back at a lower value than their original use, which has significant implications for applications such as food packaging.”

“While chemical recycling has been suggested as a way to combat this issue, accessibility of such chemical technology is extremely limited and is still in its early stages.”