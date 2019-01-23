Moretto launches new multi-platform website

Italian company Moretto has launched its new website, to help connect with the world’s top players in the plastics industry.

The website, www.moretto.com, has been relaunched with consideration of the global nature and specialisation of its customers, and is designed to reflect company values.

The website also has a new graphic layout with an easy to navigate interface, allowing the user to easily explore the wide range of products and services, and to stay informed about the company’s activities.

From the homepage, the user can select the field of application and directly access Moretto products, and can be visited on computers, tablets and smartphones, which are all aligned in style and content.