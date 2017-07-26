Moretto opens Russia, India and China offices

Italian machinery firm Moretto has opened three new sales and servicing offices as global demand for its products grows.

The company now has teams based in Shanghai, China; Moscow, Russia, and India.

Moretto said the offices will hace experienced staff able to offer qualified advice with a careful analysis of customer’s requests and the proposal of timely and effective solutions. The on-site presence will ensure a prompt and immediate after-sales service through direct presence on the market. Each office engages business partners and technicians equipped with dedicated vehicles and equipment.

Tags

Click for Show News

BP&R Blog RHP

Subscribe to BP&R