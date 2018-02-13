Moretto wins patent battle over KruiseKontrol

Plastic automation company, Moretto has won an appeal over a dispute concerning their product KruiseKontrol.

The European Patent Office (EPO) has officially recognised Moretto’s KruiseKontrol as the only fully automatic and intelligent plastic material conveying system in the world.

Competitors have tried to downplay the product as a simple inverter and in 2011 a competitor opposed the KruiseKontrol patent, losing the appeal two years later.

× Expand Moretto

The machine creates optimum transport parameters for each polymer, once the user indicates the type of material that is about to be transported and inputs how many machines are to be fed.

Moretto has developed KruiseKontrol to control the velocity of each material, while controlling the speed inside the pipes without damaging it. The result is the total elimination of powder formation and the complete eradication of the “angel hair” phenomenon.

Operation of the system is simplified using touch screen controls.

“Moretto is aware of the added value that KruiseKontrol can offer to its customer. It has continued a research and development path that has introduced to the market an intelligent automated conveying solution and where KruiseKontrol 6, with ONE WIRE 6 integrated electronics, is the Revolution 4.0 in the transport of the plastic granule,” explained Lee Thomas, Managing Director of TH Plastics.

“There are hundreds of customers who are enjoying KruiseKontrol's performance today. We want to thank them for putting their trust in Moretto, who will continue their passion for investing in innovation.”