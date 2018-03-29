Morrisons bags antibacterial insulating flexible from Biomaster

Biomaster, division of Addmaster, has extended its antibacterial shopping bag range after its partner B&G Products agreed to supply a new cool bag to big four supermarket Morrisons.

The bag is now available in Morrisons’ stores nationwide in a new eye-catching end-of-aisle display. The new cool bag features insulation with inbuilt Biomaster antibacterial protection which inhibits the growth of dangerous bacteria and is effective for the lifetime of the bag.

The active Biomaster antibacterial agent is built into the cool bag during the manufacturing process, so the product protection works 24/7 and lasts for the useful lifetime of the item.

Last year the unique antibacterial reusable cool bag was shortlisted for a packaging industry award, after winning a host of new orders in Britain and Europe.

Peter Ralten, Commercial Director for Staffordshire company B&G, said: “The bag has been manufactured without the use of mixed materials making it easy to be recycled after its long life.

Due to its unique insulation, antibacterial protection and patented closing mechanism, it is an ideal multi-purpose bag for everyday shopping. It protects breakables against impact, maintains chilled, frozen and hot food temperature and prevents shopping rolling around in the car.”