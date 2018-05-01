Morrisons commit to reusable plastic packaging by 2025

Morrison’s has announced new measures to reduce its plastic pollution as well as committing by 2025 all its own-brand plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable.

The company is taking steps to reduce plastic pollution, which includes trialling the effect of removing plastic packaging from fruit and vegetables in a number of stores, allowing customers to use their own containers for meat and fish from the Morrisons’ Market Street Butcher and Fishmonger counters starting in May and phasing out black plastic trays used for fresh meat and fish by the end of 2019.

The supermarket chain has already taken steps to reduce its plastic pollution by no longer buying plastic drinking straws or selling 5p single-use carrier bags.

Morrisons is also part of the industry initiative, WRAP’s UK Plastics PACT, which aims to transform the way businesses use plastic and prevent plastics polluting the environment.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: "Reducing the damage caused by plastic is one of the most challenging issues society can address. Because we make most of the fresh food we sell, we're in an important position to make changes to our packaging. Joining WRAP's Plastic PACT also offers a special opportunity to work collaboratively to take this opportunity."

Since 2010, Morrisons has reduced the weight of packaging used across its Market Street counters by 50 per cent (10,000 tonnes), however 82 percent of its plastic packaging is recyclable and says to achieve the 100 percent target, it will be collaborating with suppliers, other retailers, local authorities and WRAP.