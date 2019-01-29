Morrisons introduces 20p paper bags

Morrisons is introducing a 20p reusable paper bag, as part of an eight-week trial across eight stores.

The US-style paper grocery bags are the same capacity to standard plastic carrier bags and to further reduce plastic use the supermarket chain has increased the price of plastic carriers from 10p to 15p.

However, some retailers will not be following in the footsteps of Morrisons due to environmental challenges.

According to the BBC Waitrose said it was not currently introducing a paper bag because "it can take three times more energy to make a paper bag than a plastic one."

In comparison to the manufacturing of plastic bags the production of paper bags uses more energy and creates more CO2 emissions.

Morrisons reintroduced small paper bags for loose fruit in June last year, which can reduce the use of 150 million small plastic bags every year.

Removing 5p bags from its shops, and replacing them with 10p reusable carriers, the retailer says reduced bag sales at the supermarket by 25 per cent in 2018.