Motan-colortronic in India moves to larger location

Motan-colortronic India Privat, a wholly owned subsidiary of the motan group has moved to its modern larger premises in Chennai, India.

The new company building was festively inaugurated, in the presence of Karin Stoll, the Consul General for the Federal Republic of Germany.

The building was opened with a celebratory speech, which made clear that the quality standard “made by motan” is being realised globally. The local suppliers play a big part in this and they, as well as the other guests, then had the opportunity to view the new building.

Exhibited units and the new METROVAC SG blower station were explained and illustrated by the employees.

“With the move to the larger building we have tripled our production and storage space and have increased our product portfolio. Now, we not only cover the increasing demand for high quality peripheral units and systems, but also provide shorter delivery times,” explained Srikanth Padmanabhan, Managing Director of motan-colortronic Plastics Machinery India Private.

“Also, with the new products we can now also serve additional segments such as extrusion and compounding.”

“For a long time we have been convinced that India is the market of the future. Increasing wages and increasing demand for quality products will not only lead to an increase in plastics consumption, but will also provide new potential for automated production processes and thus also for motan,” added Sandra Füllsack talked about commitment in India at the inauguration.

“It was always our goal to be on site when the market is ready for our products. With the expansion of our production and the additional expansion of our sales network we at the right place at the right time.”