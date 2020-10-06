Motan Colortronic long term employee retires after 33 years of service

Motan Colortronic long term employee, Mrs Angela Jones, has retired after 33 years of service.

Jones, employed as an Accounts Clerk in 1987, with general duties including invoicing, delivery notes and stock control, delivered over 4,000 invoices during her 33 years of service with the Company.

Karl Miller, Managing Director of Motan Colortronic Limited, said: “Angela was our longest serving employee and experienced many changes during her time with the Company and has fully earned her retirement.”

The company says on behalf of all the Directors of Motan Colortronic Limited, we wish her all the very best of health in her retirement and thank her for her hard work and loyalty to the Company.