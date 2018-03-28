Motan Colortronic open day ‘a great success’

Motan Colortronic has described its Open Day Event, from 13th to 15th March 2018, as ‘a resounding success’, after it welcomed over 200 visitors from the UK and Ireland.

Expert guest speakers from Germany, Italy and Switzerland provided a valuable insight into the latest technology, including the topics of blending, drying, continuous melt filters, recycling technology, chillers, thermal regulators, metal detection and the latest trends in Industry 4.0.

In addition, the opening of the newly enhanced Tech Centre showed how Motan Colortronic is developing employee skills. Full, live systems were demonstrated on how Industry 4.0 works in a real working environment.