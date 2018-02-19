Motan Colortronic to open six-figure UK Tech Centre

× Expand Motan Motan will display its entire portfolio when it unveils its new Tech Centre

Motan Colortronic is to open a new Tech Centre at its UK facility in Chesterfield.

The new centre, which covers a two-acre site, is the product of a six-figure investment and is dedicated to showcasing products from across the company’s range of ancillary equipment.

“Our Tech Centre exhibits samples of almost all of our products and is dedicated to injection, blow moulding, extrusion and compounding based applications,” explained Karl Miller, Managing Director.

“Together with the range of metal detectors, oil and water temperature controllers, chillers, recycling equipmentand high performance continuous melt filters, we believe this facility is second to none in the UK and Ireland.”

The new Tech Centre will be unveiled to customers during an Open House event from 13-15th March.

Delegates will not only be able to view the new Centre, but also attend seminars over the three days from guest and specialist speakers, together with demonstrations of the company’s full portfolio.

All interested delegates should email events@motan-colortronic.co.uk