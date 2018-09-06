Motan Colortronic’s ‘million-mile man’ retires after 28 years

× Expand Left to right: Mark Mullineux, Kevin Groves, John Cawton Motan

Motan Colortronic Limited has bid a fond farewell to one of its long-serving Field Service Engineers after he retired at the end of August.

Kevin Groves, who served 28 years with the Chesterfield-based firm, is known as the ‘Million-Mile Man’ by his colleagues, having clocked up the same number of miles during his time travelling around the country installing and servicing a range of products.

“Kevin got to know many customers personally over the 28 years and we wish him all the very best of health and happiness for many years to come,” commented Karl Miller of Motan Colortronic Limited. “We also thank him for all his years of dedicated service to both the company and customers.”

Stepping into the team recently are John Cawton and Mark Mullineux, who Motan Colortronic Limited has appointed as part of the continued investment in its Technical Support Team.

Cawton is employed in an internal engineering role and Mullineux as a Field Service Engineer.