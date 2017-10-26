Motor industry locked in reverse gear in September as domestic decline drives fall

Britain’s Society of Motor Manufacturers has shown it is increasingly worried about the falling output of car plants, as the number of cars made in the UK declined 4.1 per cent to 153,224 units in September 2017.

Car buying in the UK and exports both dropped, with domestic demand falling 14.2 per cent to 31,421 vehicles.

6,500 fewer cars rolled off production lines than in the same month last year, with a total output of 153,224.

× Expand SMMT The plastics industry can benefit from the growing opportunities offered by the UK's automotive manufacturing industry, suggests the new report

Though domestic demand has dropped sharply, output of vehicles globally has fallen in recent months.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “With UK car manufacturing falling for a fifth month this year, it’s clear that declining consumer and business confidence is affecting domestic demand and hence production volumes. Uncertainty regarding the national air quality plans also didn’t help the domestic market for diesel cars, even though these new vehicles will face no extra charges or restrictions across the UK.

“Brexit is the greatest challenge of our times and yet we still don’t have any clarity on what our future relationship with our biggest trading partner will look like, nor detail of the transitional deal being sought. Leaving the EU with no deal would be the worst outcome for our sector so we urge government to deliver on its commitments and safeguard the competitiveness of the industry.”