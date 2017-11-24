Moulding firm Creamer UK breaks ground on Telford factory

Craemer UK, a wheelie bin moulder, has turned the sod on its new factory in Telford, building a second site in the Hortonwood industrial area.

Achim Brandenburg, Craemer Senior Managing Partner, said: “Our decision to build a new factory as an expansion of our existing UK subsidiary clearly demonstrates the fact that Craemer feels very much at home in Telford.”

Steve Poppitt, managing director of Craemer UK , said: “This latest significant investment by our German parent company represents an important step in the continual development and expansion of our UK manufacturing operation. We continue to build on the remarkable success and growth we have achieved since the opening of our Hortonwood factory in 2006. In addition to creating new jobs and further supporting the local economy, the development of this second Craemer Telford site underlines the Craemer Group’s ongoing commitment to its UK manufacturing arm.”

Craemer UK get cracking on construction: (from left) Phil Challinor, Telford & Wrekin Council's Business Engagement & Investment Team Leader, and Steve Poppitt, Managing Director at Craemer UK.

The construction is part of a land deal with Telford and Wrekin Council and the Homes and Communities Agency, which aims to develop the indutirlal estate to the north of Telford.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “I am delighted that Craemer has chosen to build a new factory in Telford and this is very typical of the inward investment that we have been striving so hard to attract. This news will create 70 new jobs, provide a welcome boost to the local economy and represents a very significant commitment to our borough by a company that is already an international success story.”