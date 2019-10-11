Moulding machinery MD named as Plastics Industry Ambassador

Nigel Flowers, President of the PMMDA and Managing Director of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, has been awarded the Ambassador of the Year at the 2019 Plastics Industry Awards.

Representing the profession at its highest levels as Chairman of the UK Shadow Committee for CEN and ISO, Flowers has instigated a number of campaigns to address workforce safety, skills, and workforce development.

He was appointed Managing Director of the UK division of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag in 2006, and has acted as a business mentor within the company and as President of the PMMDA.

In his acceptance speech, Flowers said: “We have a responsibility to the environment and future generations to continue to work to reduce plastics. This will be driven by a combination of design innovation, making recycling or disposal easier, manufacturing to reduce the amount of polymer used without compromising on performance, and identifying new materials and waste saving production processes, all things our industry excels at.”

“As we move into 2020, sustainability, labour, productivity, energy resources, waste, and automation will be areas where we can all learn from one another.”