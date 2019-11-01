MP praises FANUC UK for changing perceptions of industrial automation at inaugural Open House

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has praised FANUC for bringing the manufacturing industry together and hopes it will change the perception attached to automation in the UK, after attending the company’s inaugural UK Open House event.

Pawsey was speaking at the final day of the event, which brought UK industry together to discuss the challenges of adopting automation in the UK.

He said: “This event is bringing together not only customers, but people from around the industry. I’m hoping the coverage of this event will play its part in changing people’s perceptions about the opportunity that robots will provide.”

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director of FANUC UK, said: “This is the first time we have hosted this event and opened our doors to such in-depth industry discussion. Over the last three day, we have received fantastic engagement from industry peers and also debated the future of our industry.”

“It is important that attitudes change and we hope that our three-day event has helped open people to new ideas and ways of working. Automation provides the UK with significant opportunities, not only on the potential economic impact, but also the productivity of UK manufacturers.”

“However, we need to act now and ensure that the current scepticism surrounding automation in the UK is addressed. We hope our event has not only provided a platform to continue this important discussion, but also paves the way for the UK to adopt automation across all manufacturing sectors.”