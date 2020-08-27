MP praises "innovative and brilliant" Derbyshire manufacturer

× Expand Blatchford

Bolsover MP, Mark Fletcher, has praised a Chesterfield manufacturer for its resilience and hard work amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

Mr Fletcher, who is campaigning to bring more jobs to Bolsover, made his comments while visiting the Canadian-owned manufacturer, Blachford UK recently.

Since resuming production post lockdown, the company has created more than 20 brand new full-time roles at its Holmewood site thanks to a booming order book.

Commenting on the visit to the company which designs and manufacturers acoustic insulation products for industrial vehicles, Mr Fletcher said:

“It was fantastic to visit such an innovative and brilliant manufacturer based in the heart of Bolsover and a real pleasure to meet so many of their team and to understand how passionate they are about their work.

“Blachford pride themselves on the quality of their products which makes them global leaders in their industry. To have them here is a source of pride to our communities and our constituency.”

Jason Lippitt, Managing Director of Blachford UK commented: “I am delighted that Mr Fletcher was able to find time in his busy schedule to visit us. We were really keen to show him first-hand that it is not all doom and gloom in the UK right now.

“There are challenges, but I believe we should face these head on and with positivity. Our parent company fully supports us and sees its UK arm as being central to delivering solutions across Europe.”

Following a tour of the business, where he met members of Blachford UK’s 120-strong workforce, Mr Fletcher planted a Canadian Maple tree in the grounds of the company. The tree recognises the company’s Canadian ownership and the continued support it has shown the business since its acquisition.

Formerly TMAT, Blachford Acoustics Group acquired the Holmewood-based business in 2014 from former owner and current Managing Director Jason Lippitt.

The acquisition of the business enabled Blachford to provide common, coordinated solutions in both North America and Europe. The business was rebranded to Blachford UK in 2017.