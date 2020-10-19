MP thanks plastics industry for “care and energy” invested during pandemic

× Expand via parliament.uk Nadhim Zahawi MP

The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Nadhim Zahawi MP, has expressed his thanks to the plastics industry for the “care and energy” invested in its response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking as a guest at the British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) Annual Dinner, which this year was held as a virtual get-together, Mr Zahawi said that the sector’s response to the demand for crucial PPE and equipment earlier this year demonstrated “excellent work”.

He commented: “I’d first like to thank you all for the care and energy you have put into fighting this virus, with many of you continuing to go to work throughout the pandemic to help produce essential PPE, including face masks, protective screens, visors and surgical aprons, all of which are very much appreciated by us in Government and particularly by the National Health Service.

“I congratulate you on being a model for employing social distancing safety measures into the workplace and for your continuous feedback to monitor the success of these measures.”

Mr Zahawi said he was “delighted” that feedback from surveys carried out in August by the BPF showed “positive signs of recovery” from some sectors within the industry, adding that he hoped this upward trajectory would continue.

Aside from its response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Minister also thanked BPF officials for their work with BEIS in relation to Brexit.

He said: “I am sincerely grateful for the BPF for being on hand and working closely with our teams here in BEIS, particularly over the last six months, when you have been a valuable source of information in our work to help bolster the UK economy and prepare for the end of the transition period.”

Mr Zahawi concluded his address by saying that he hoped the good relationship fostered by Government and the industry would be a platform to build upon going forward.