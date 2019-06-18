MPs urge the UK government to end the era of throwaway clothes

A report by MPs has urged the UK government to end the era of throwaway clothes and poor working conditions in the fashion supply chain.

The MPs' proposals show 18 recommendations covering environmental and labour practices and hoe its wants the government to act.

Old clothes pile up in landfill and fibres can flow into the sea when clothes are washed, polluting the marine environment.

The BBC reported a government spokesperson said it was dealing with the impacts of fast fashion - and many measures were already in place.

Among the proposals from the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) were a 1p charge per garment on producers to fund better recycling of clothes, ban on incinerating or landfilling unsold stock that can be reused or recycled instead and mandatory environmental targets for fashion retailers with a turnover above £36 million.

Tax changes to reward reuse, repair and recycling - to support responsible fashion companies.

But ministers cite the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan (SCAP), a voluntary agreement co-ordinated by the waste watchdog WRAP.

This sets targets for the industry to reduce carbon emissions, water and waste.

The government also maintains it's better to find outlets for waste textiles rather than simply imposing a landfill ban.

As reported by the BBC the EAC's chair, Labour MP Mary Creagh, said: "Fashion producers should be forced to clear up the mountains of waste they create.”

"The government is content to tolerate practices that trash the environment and exploit workers despite having just committed to net zero emission targets. It is out of step with the public who are shocked by the fact that we are sending 300,000 tonnes of clothes a year to incineration or landfill."