MRE 2020 to take place in just over 5 months

The Materials Research Exchange 2020 (MRE 2020), an exhibition, investor showcase and conference, is just over 5 months away.

The event will demonstrate ground-breaking new materials developments and their manufacturing processes and allow attendees to network with over 1500 delegates, meet key funding and decision makers and attend targeted seminars and keynote addresses.

Taking place on 18th – 20th February 2020 at the Business Design Centre in London, the event is organised by KTN and Innovate UK and will showcase the wealth of UK materials research.

MRE 2020 is headline sponsored by the Henry Royce Institute and supported by EPSRC and Dstl.

Organiser say “We are currently in the process of creating a packed programme which will appeal to the full spectrum of the materials landscape. While at the event you’ll be able to hear from some of the country’s leading innovators and investors, where current trends will be showcased as well as taking a glimpse at future innovations.”

The event is aimed at anyone working in materials, though it is also relevant to a range of sectors, providing a forum for interaction between industry, researchers and policy makers from a range of disciplines and market sectors.

Confirmed exhibitors include a wide array of universities, research organisations, SMEs and large companies, examples of which being the UK Circular Plastics Network, Potter Clarkson LLP, The University of Cambridge and The University of Leeds.