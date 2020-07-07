Munchy Play displays “innovation at its best”

Munchy Play, a British start-up, has launched the first children’s plate with a built-in track, manufactured by St David’s Assemblies in Haverfordwest, Wales.

The all-in-one plate and track was designed by a mum to keep mealtimes on the ‘right track’.

Suitable for infants and pre-schoolers, there are three designs, including; a train-themed Choo-Choo plate, a racetrack Vroom-Vroom plate, and a picnic inspired Tea Party plate.

Plates are suitable for children aged six months upward and has high-sides for self-feeding, a non-slip base, and a built-in track compatible with leading toy trains, cars and figurines.

The plate is easy-to-clean, dishwasher safe, and CE certified, plates are also free of; BPA, PVC, and melamine.

Glen Wells, general manager of St David’s Assemblies, said: “We’ve been at the forefront of manufacturing world class products for more than 50 years’ now. It’s an exciting challenge to create something that has never been made before. Munchy Play is a great example of innovation at its best, and there’s never been a more important time to get behind British business.”

Sophia Procter, founder and CEO of Munchy Play, said: “The UK leads the way in innovative design, as we found working with St David’s Assemblies. Glen and his team have been with us from the get-go, through research, development, and production. Their expertise, passion and know-how is unrivalled. Lovingly hand assembled by a dedicated team who’ve been with us every step of the way, it’s these personal touches that families will appreciate.”