MW Polymers gains £200k grant from Innovate UK to develop new product with Aston University

MW Polymers has won an innovation grant of over £200k, provided by Government body Innovate UK.

The grant will support a collaborative Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) project between MW Polymers and Aston University.

The aim of a KTP project is to exchange knowledge three-ways between the business, the University and the graduate.

This is to support areas of potential growth for the business, develop stronger industry ties for the University and allow the graduate to further their work in a specialist field.

The project will commence at the beginning of January 2019 and will see the appointment of a new Polymer Scientist to the MW Polymers team, responsible for developing a new polymeric material with the support of MW Polymers and the Aston Institute of Materials Research (AIMR).

× Expand MW Polymers

By the end of the two-year project, it is envisaged the company will have gained invaluable insight into advanced materials, built stronger ties with Aston University and Innovate UK and will have a commercially viable product ready for market.

Mike Wild, Founder and Managing Director of MW Polymers, said: “Securing funding from Innovate UK is a great result. It will enable us to work with the brightest minds in the field of advanced materials. By the end of the project, we’re confident we will have an innovative product suitable for industry."

Professor Paul Topham, who will be leading the research, said: “This is an exciting project for Aston University to be part of. Aside from developing a new advanced material, we will have the opportunity to build stronger industry links through MW Polymers, which will benefit our students. In addition, it will enable Aston University to maintain its position as a leader in advanced materials research.”