Name change for COBA Plastics Ltd

COBA Plastics Ltd has changed its name to COBA Automotive (UK) Ltd, effective on 1st July 2018.

As a Tier 1 and OEM supplier of thermoplastic extruded and moulded components to the automotive manufacturing industry, the company says its name has been changed to more aptly reflect COBA’s core business activity.

Jonathan Atkinson, Chief Operating Officer, COBA Automotive (UK) Ltd, said: “The new name underlines COBA’s maturity and reputation within the industry, and reinforces our commitment as a supplier to our automotive customers, both in the short and long-term.”

As part of the company vision, COBA Automotive (UK) Ltd will continue to invest in its engineering and manufacturing facilities at its headquarters in Leicestershire.

Facilities already include a state-of-the-art engineering centre for product design and development, complete with the latest prototype testing and FEA simulation.

As well as its plastic extrusion manufacturing facility in Fleckney, COBA also has versatile injection moulding and overmoulding capabilities, through COBA Plastics Moulding.

Atkinson added: “Such ongoing commitment and investment will further enhance our design, development and manufacturing capabilities, and the already high levels of service we deliver to our automotive customers in the UK and around the globe.”