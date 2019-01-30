Nanogate secures TactoTek IMSE manufacturing rights

TactoTek, developer of injection moulded structural electronics (IMSE) solutions, has announced that Nanogate will promote and manufacture IMSE solutions as a TactoTek IMSE licensee.

Technology transfer is underway, and Nanogate expects to be IMSE Ready for mass production by the end of 2019.

Nanogate’s first IMSE manufacturing facility is in Austria, where Nanogate has expertise manufacturing IML parts for automotive customers.

The company has a portfolio of surface technologies, and particular expertise in metallisation using physical vapour deposition (PVD) processes.

TactoTek IMSE licensing provides expansive operating latitude in the IMSE domain, including rights to TactoTek intellectual property including patents, trade secrets and know-how, and hands-on technology transfer

“Across the markets that we serve we have strong and growing demand for integrating electronic functions with a wide variety of high quality cosmetic surfaces,” said Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate.

“The partnership with TactoTek strengthens our comprehensive expertise from design to mass production delivery of intelligent surfaces. IMSE technology complements our other strategic moves, including our acquisition of Nanogate heT Engineering (heT).”