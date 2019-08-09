National Composites Centre receives top award

After achieving the Gold award last month when participating for the very first time, The National Composites Centre (NCC) has been awarded the Best New Entry from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

The prestigious Gold award recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including leadership and workforce involvement.

At its first attempt, the NCC based in Bristol, UK has also successfully been certified to the new occupational health and safety standard ISO45001.

This standard helps organisations to improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks and create better, safer working conditions.

The ISO45001 auditor reports, “In its desire to be a leading example with engineering and technology, the National Composites Centre has ensured that all processes are closely linked to safety. Through a process of clearly established safety objectives, the company, through management review and consultation, have developed a management system to meet its strategic direction.”

Andrew Hopcraft, Chief Operating Officer at the NCC said, “This is fantastic news for the NCC and a credit to everyone involved. To be recognised so highly by RoSPA and now to achieve the demanding and rigorous ISO45001 standard is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our people.”

To celebrate its achievements and commitment to raising the standards of health and safety management, the NCC will attend the 2019 RoSPA Health and Safety Awards ceremony and gala dinner on 12th September 2019 in Glasgow, UK.