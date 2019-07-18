NEO Group adds third production line

PET polymer producer NEO Group has installed a new PET line, making it the second largest PET producer in Europe.

The three PET line were originally purchased 12 years ago but only two were installed, with the third working perfectly despite over a decade in storage.

NEO Group had purchased the PET production lines from Zimmer AG, including 12 BKG underwater pelletisers, four for each production line, as well as polymer diverter valves, gear pumps, water systems, pellet dryers, and controls.

Ruslanas Radajevas, General Manager of NEO Group, said: “We simply opened the shipping boxes, assembled the BKG components, and plugged them in.”

“After 12 years in storage, everything ran extremely smoothly, with no problems and no troubles.”