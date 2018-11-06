Neste and Clariant sign new partnership to develop sustainable industrial solutions

Neste and Clariant have signed an agreement to collaborate in developing and making new sustainable material solutions accessible to various industries.

Companies will start replacing fossil-based ethylene and propylene used in Clariant’s hot-melt adhesives, with monomers derived from renewable feedstock, in the first phase of the partnership.

This is enabled by turning Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons, produced 100 per cent from renewable raw materials, such as waste and residue fats and oils as well as vegetable oils, into ethylene and propylene for Clariant’s products.

In a later phase, the companies will also develop other sustainable additive solutions derived from renewable raw materials for plastics and coatings applications.

This will enable the two companies to help sustainability-focused brand owners to increase their bio-based offering while also reducing crude oil dependency and climate emissions.

× Expand Neste Peter Vanacker, President & CEO, Neste and Gloria Glang, VP, Head of Global Advanced Surface Solutions Business

“For the society, our environment, and future generations, it is our responsibility to improve sustainability performance and reduce our carbon footprint and dependency on crude oil," said Gloria Glang, Vice President, Head of Global Advanced Surface Solutions Business at Clariant.

"As a result of Clariant’s partnership with Neste, we can progress our goal to become a true sustainable solution provider in the additive market, offering our customers products and solutions that can make a positive contribution towards their targets and enhance end applications.”