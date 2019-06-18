Neste and LyondellBasell announce commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials

Neste, the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel from waste and residues, and LyondellBasell have jointly announce the first parallel production of the bio-based low-density polyethylene at a commercial scale.

The joint project used Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons derived from sustainable bio-based raw materials, such as waste and residue oils.

The project successfully produced several thousand tonnes of bio-based plastics which are approved for the production of food packaging and being marketed under Circulen and Circulen Plus, the new family of LyondellBasell circular economy product brands.

Richard Roudeix, LyondellBasell Senior Vice President of Olefins and Polyolefins for Europe, Asia, and International, said: “LyondellBasell has an innovative spirit that spans decades, and an achievement like this showcases concrete actions we are taking in support of a circular economy.”

“Through the use of renewable resources, we are contributing to the fight against climate change and helping our customers achieve their environmental targets.”

Peter Vanacker, CEO and President of Neste, said: “We are excited to enable the plastics industry to introduce more bio-based materials into its offering. It is very satisfying to see Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons performing perfectly in a commercial scale production of bio-based polymers, providing a drop-in replacement option to fossil materials.”

“This pioneering collaboration with LyondellBasell marks a major milestone in the commercialisation of Neste’s renewable polymers and chemicals business focusing on developing renewable and circular solutions for forward-looking sustainable brands.”