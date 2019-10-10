Neste to lead its Renewable Polymers and Chemicals business from Düsseldorf

Neste, the world’s leading provider of renewable diesel and renewable aviation fuel and an expert in delivering drop-in renewable and circular polymer and chemical solutions, has opened a new office in Düsseldorf, to serve as the global hub for its Renewable Polymers and Chemicals business unit.

The business unit provides the plastics and chemicals industries globally with solutions derived from biomass and chemically recycled plastic waste, enabling sustainability-orientated companies to reduce their dependence on crude oil and reach their own sustainability targets.

By concentrating commercial operations of its renewable polymers and chemicals business into one location, Neste is striving to further accelerate its business growth and support its strategic aim of becoming the preferred partner as a provider of sustainable, renewable, and circular solutions to forerunner brands.

Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste, said: “Renewable and circular polymers and chemicals can play a major role in addressing climate change and the problem of global plastic waste alike.”

“Germany is home to some of the world’s most successful plastics and chemicals companies, and Düsseldorf is centrally located in terms of the Central European chemical industry.”

“Our ambition is to join forces with frontrunners in order to create a healthier planet for our children.”

Mercedes Alonso, Executive Vice President for the Renewable Polymers and Chemicals business unit, said: “Establishing this global hub marks a milestone in developing and growing Neste’s Renewable Polymers and Chemicals business unit.”

“We are eager to help companies to replace fossil-based solutions with bio-based ones and introduce circular solutions to expand the recycling of plastics to a much larger scale.”