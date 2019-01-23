Nestlé and Danimer partner to develop biodegradable water bottles

Nestlé has announced a global partnership with Danimer Scientific to develop biodegradable bottles.

The two companies will collaborate to design and manufacture bio-based resins for Nestlé’s water business using Danimer’s PHA polymer Nodax, which is an effective biodegradable alternative to petrochemical plastics.

Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific, said: “Researchers have shown that PHA biodegrades in a wide range of environments, including industrial and home compost, soil, fresh and sea water. As a material that is reliably biodegradable across both aerobic and anaerobic conditions, our Nodax PHA is an ideal fit to drive the creation of eco-friendly packaging for Nestlé’s products.”

“Nodax PHA is suitable feedstock for industrial compost, home compost, and anaerobic digester facilities as well as reuse through recycling. We look forward to supporting Nestlé in the years to come.”

Stefan Palzer, Chief Technology Officer for Nestlé said: “Strategic innovation partnerships play a key role for Nestlé as we make progress in improving the sustainability of our packaging. In order to effectively address the plastic issue in various markets, we need a wide range of technological solutions, including new paper materials and biodegradable polymers which can also be recycled.”

Maurizio Patarnello, CEO of Nestlé Waters is committed to addressing the growing global plastic waste packaging impact of our business in countries without collection and recycling systems.”