Nestlé creates market for food-grade recycled plastics and launches fund to boost packaging innovation

Nestlé has announced that it will invest up to CHF 2 billion to lead the shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastic, and to accelerate the development on innovative sustainable packaging solutions.

Building on its 2018 commitment to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, Nestlé will reduce its use of virgin plastic by a third in the same period, while working with others to advance the circular economy and endeavour to clean up plastic waste from oceans, lakes, and rivers.

Packaging innovation, including new materials, refill systems, and recycling solutions, is another key challenge on the path towards a waste-free future, in addition to its significant in-house research through the Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences, the company will launch a CHF 250 million sustainable packaging venture to invest in startup companies that focus on these areas.

Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé, said: “No plastic should end up in landfill or as litter. Making recycled plastics safe for food is an enormous challenge for our industry.”

“That is why in addition to minimising plastics use and collecting waste, we want to close the loop and make more plastics infinitely recyclable. We are taking bold steps to create a wider market for food-grade recycled plastics and boost innovation in the packaging industry. We welcome other to join us on this journey.”

Andrew Morlet, CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: “We are pleased to see Nestlé commit a CHF 2 billion investment towards creating a circular economy for plastics, alongside a reduction of its use of virgin plastic in packaging y one third by 2025.”

“By eliminating the plastics we don’t need, innovating in areas like reuse models and new materials, and circulating the plastics we do need, as well as in more challenging food grade applications, we can create an economy where plastic never becomes waste.”

“Achieving the commitments announced today will significantly contribute towards realising this vision.”