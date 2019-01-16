Nestlé joins Project STOP

Borealis and SYSTEMIQ, together with their partners from the Government of Norway, NOVA Chemicals, Borouge and Veolia, are pleased to welcome Nestlé as a new strategic partner of Project STOP (Stop Ocean Plastics).

Established in 2017 by Borealis and SYSTEMIQ, Project STOP aims to eliminate the leakage of plastics into the environment, by developing partnerships with city governments to create effective circular systems, particularly in South-East Asia.

× Expand SYSTEMIQ Project STOP waste collectors in Muncar, Indonesia

Borealis believes as an industry leader, it is committed to enhancing the plastics circular economy to ensure that the societal and environmental benefits of plastics are maintained while no plastic products find their way into the environment.

Nestlé is the first food company to join the initiative and Magdi Batato, Global Head of Operations at Nestlé says it is aligned with its commitment to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Batato, adds: “For us, this is an important pilot, which is part of our broader vision to achieve a waste-free future. Over the coming months, we will take the learnings from this project to other countries where we operate to deliver ‘plastic neutrality’ in those markets.”

Martin R. Stuchtey, Founder and Managing Partner of SYSTEMIQ, said: “Plastic waste is an increasing threat to ocean ecosystems and communities, and it is a symptom of a linear---rather than a circular---model of consumption. STOP is designed to change this and prove that end-of-use plastic (packaging) can be collected and returned into valuable resources while providing livelihoods to many.”