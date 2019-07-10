Nestlé Waters teams up with the Ocean Legacy Foundation in new partnership

Nestlé Waters has announced it will partner with the Ocean Legacy Foundation (OLF) to assist communities in restoring natural ecosystems affected by plastic pollution.

The company believes plastic waste in the ocean poses a particular threat to many communities around the world and requires hands-on cleanup, education, infrastructure development and policies to stop further waste.

The partnership is a further step in Nestlé Waters’ efforts to help tackle plastic pollution after the success of its first global Employee Clean Up event on June 8th 2019.

Efforts are now underway to develop cleanup, education program and recycling infrastructure in Mexico, Panama, Jamaica and Fiji.

“To help address the global plastic pollution crisis, Nestlé Waters is working together with Ocean Legacy Foundation to identify and address the needs of some of the most affected communities around the world in terms of clean up initiatives, education and infrastructure,” said Carlo Galli, head of Sustainability at Nestlé Waters.

“This program will also include tools and educational materials to assist them in creating new products and value from the waste collected during cleanups.”

Chloé Dubois, President of Ocean Legacy Foundation, added: "Creating pragmatic and immediate actions to combat plastic pollution while stimulating the plastic circular economy are crucial components in preserving the natural environment for present and future generations."