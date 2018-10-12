Nestlé Waters UK joins forces with RECOUP and Wastebuster to educate UK schools

Nestlé Waters UK is continuing its partnership with recycling charity, RECOUP, and environmental education organisation, Wastebuster, to deliver an updated recycling education programme for UK schools in 2018.

Launched in 2016, the Recycling Education Programme, R-Generation, is widening its reach for 2018, and will now be available to every primary and secondary school in the UK.

This year will see the national roll out of the initiative, which aims to help children understand the responsibility they have in becoming more environmentally aware citizens.

The programme allows school staff teaching Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 3 education to access a host of materials and resources which will help educate on the topic of recycling.

RECOUP says the 2018 programme features new digital materials which will help create excitement in the classroom and deliver relevancy for today’s students.

As well as classroom resources, the packs also include step by step instructions on assisting schools in setting up successful recycling schemes in their schools.

“As a business we are passionate about driving education and encouraging individuals to take action and responsibility to protect the environment through recycling,” said Priya Hamilton, Corporate Communications Manager, Nestlé Waters UK.

“As well as the actions we take at a manufacturing level, we believe we also have a major role to play in helping to drive the uptake of recycling in the UK and this latest programme will certainly help address this amongst our youngest generation.”

Anne Hitch, Communications Manager, RECOUP, added: “We are delighted to be able to work with Nestlé Waters UK and Wastebuster on this initiative. Capturing the imagination of young recyclers to encourage plastic recycling is essential for the future in driving a circular economy and long-term sustainability.”