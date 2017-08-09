Nestle gives benches to Buxton

Nestlé Waters joined RECOUP to host an interactive stall to raise awareness of plastic recycling, at the Buxton Spring Fair on May 1st. The visiting community was also asked to help recycle as many of their used plastic bottles as possible during the day.

Thanks to the efforts visitors and people from the local community made to recycle their used bottles, Nestlé Waters have donated two benches made from recycled to visitors at Cote Heath park in Buxton.

Cllr John Haken, High Peak’s Executive Councillor for Operational Services, said: “This just goes to show the value of recycling. It’s surprising just what our used items can be converted into with so many of the things we no longer need being turned into something useful and unexpected.

“A big thank you is due to everyone who recycled their water bottles and to Nestlé and RECOUP for their continued commitment to the environment and for donating these benches to the community in Cote Heath.”

Hayley Lloyd-House, Head of Communications, Nestlé Waters, said: “We were delighted to have been able to work collaboratively with the community and RECOUP to highlight the many benefits of recycling and the value of plastic which, if recycled, can go on to have many uses. We hope these benches will be enjoyed by the community and be a great reminder of the positive impact recycling can have for society and the planet.”

Stuart Foster, CEO, RECOUP said: “This was a great opportunity for the Buxton community and visitors to the area to recycle their plastic bottles and prevent litter. We all need to help protect our environment, and the benches are a fantastic example of the products that can be made from recycled plastics.”